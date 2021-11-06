Syston Knitting Banxy humbled by social media response
A mystery craftsperson known as Knitting Banxy who set out to "raise smiles" in town has said she has been humbled by the reaction.
Knitting Banxy, from Syston, Leicestershire, is behind 23 post box toppers which have won a huge social media response and a celebrity fan.
She said she has chosen to keep her identity secret as she "prefers to stay in the shadows".
"It's a bonus I've not been pulled up for suspicious activity," she said.
Her celebrity fans include Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham, who she called "one of the greatest actors of all time".
He appeared on social media giving her tribute to him a thumbs up, leaving her "beaming from ear to ear," she said.
She said it was "a very humbling experience to have film star support".
The proceeds of selling the Stephen Graham topper went to Loros, a hospice for terminally ill patients which she describes as an "amazing charity".
Her knitting mission started in 2019 with an Easter topper and later a knitted Santa.
Her latest work - her 24th - in anticipation of Remembrance Sunday and the Royal British Legion's centenary is due to appear this weekend.
She said: "I always put my street yarn out during late hours of darkness or early morning.
"One or two people have occasionally driven past but didn't seem to take much notice, or perhaps they didn't see me."
Her toppers and other creations, including plaques and bollard toppers, have been spotted all over Syston.
Photographs of her work have also been turned into a calendar to raise money for local charities.
"It simply just cheers people up and seems to boost the community spirit, and we have a fabulous local community," she said.
"Men and women of all ages seem to like what I, and others in other towns, are doing. I feel very humbled by those kind of responses."
The mystery stitcher added her decorating drive began as a counterbalance to the negativity she felt in the world.
"We turn on the news and the bad things that sometimes happen can seem magnified when we hear these stories daily," she said.
"I worry about the impact on mental health. So my creations are a little bit of light relief. And thanks to social media, it goes a long way.
"I've continued to make them because people seem to adore them so much.
"They visit Syston just to see the knitted art and to have their photos taken next to it. I have read messages where people look forward to seeing the next."
The crafter, who has lived in Syston for nearly 30 years, said she had been knitting since childhood but had taken up the hobby more enthusiastically when her children were young.
"Pennies were tight in those days, but I remember my child being delighted waking up one birthday morning to find a set of knitted Power Rangers I'd designed," she said.
She added that her favourite creation was a Tommy soldier.
"I know that versions of this are now appearing all over the country," she said.
"Knitters have got in touch to say thank you for the inspiration.
"I'm so very touched and overwhelmed by the love it has been shown."
She said she also loved her Only Fools and Horses topper - currently on display in London - and another favourite was a design for the Queen's birthday.
Fiona Henry, owner of Syston Town News, is one of few people who knows the identity of the anonymous knitter whom she calls an "artist in the medium of wool".
Ms Henry publishes photos of the latest artworks and "loves being the vehicle to publicise it".
Ms Henry said she had been "blown away by the creativeness" of the toppers.
"I think they are fab. They make everyone smile," she added.
"The World War One soldier took my breathe away. It looked like a soldier standing there."
Ms Henry said she had mooted an idea with Leicester's Museums, which has already bought the Stephen Graham piece, about displaying the toppers.
"They are looking into it. It is a lovely idea," she said.
She said the yarns have even had royal recognition as, after she sent a card to Buckingham Palace with a picture of a topper of the Queen, they received an official reply saying "we thank her for her work".
Knitting Banxy said it was "quite overwhelming to think that our Queen had gazed over my work".
"It has all come a long way since I put my first topper out," she said.
