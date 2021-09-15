Leicester stabbing: Two more charged in murder investigation
- Published
Two men have been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old found with multiple stab wounds in Leicester.
Abdirahim Mohamed was discovered injured in Melbourne Street on 8 September and later died in hospital.
Three men, two aged 29 and one aged 58, are accused of his murder.
Leicestershire Police said Muhamad Firoz Khan, 32, and Khatib Gul, 57, both of Apollo Court, Leicester, have been charged with assisting an offender.
On Wednesday both men appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court where they were remanded in custody.
They are due at Leicester Crown Court next month.
Daniel Pollard, 29, Abdul Hemid Suleman, 58, and Mohammed Hansrod, 29, all from Leicester, have been charged with murder and appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
The trio, who have been remanded in custody, are next due in court on 22 November.