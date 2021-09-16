BBC News

Abdirahim Mohamed: Man arrested in Leicester stab murder probe

image captionAbdirahim Mohamed's family said they were "overwhelmed by the events" and "cannot believe he is gone"

Police investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was found with multiple stab wounds have arrested another man.

Abdirahim Mohamed was discovered on Melbourne Street in Leicester on 8 September, and later died in hospital.

Leicestershire Police said a 25-year-old man, from Leicester, was detained on suspicion of murder and remained in custody for questioning.

Three men have already been charged with murder, with another two accused of assisting an offender.

