Abdirahim Mohamed: Man arrested in Leicester stab murder probe
- Published
Police investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was found with multiple stab wounds have arrested another man.
Abdirahim Mohamed was discovered on Melbourne Street in Leicester on 8 September, and later died in hospital.
Leicestershire Police said a 25-year-old man, from Leicester, was detained on suspicion of murder and remained in custody for questioning.
Three men have already been charged with murder, with another two accused of assisting an offender.
