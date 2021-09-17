BBC News

British Pie Awards: Meat pie triumphs despite rise of vegan bakes

Published
image source, British Pie Awards
image captionThe meat and potato pie was declared a crust above the rest at this year's British Pie Awards

A meat and potato pie has risen to the top of a national competition to be crowned supreme champion at this year's British Pie Awards.

The classic creation, by Nottinghamshire-based Bowring Butchers, brought home the bacon in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

The savoury treat was voted the best after more than 800 entries were submitted across 23 categories.

This included the vegan category, which was the most popular with 72 offerings.

In 2019, a curried sweet potato and butternut squash pastry won the top pie-ze, but this year judges were "delighted" by the butchers' "crisp yet rich pastry, alongside a mouth-wateringly creamy sauce".

A rhubarb and custard dessert pie, made by Portsmouth's Mad K Pies, and an authentic Melton Mowbray pork pie by Dickinson & Morris were declared runners-up.

image source, PA Media
image captionThe awards had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic
image source, PA Media
image captionThe town of Melton Mowbray is renowned for its pork pies

Host Matthew O'Callaghan, who is also chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association, said: "Each and every year it is fantastic to see the range of delicious pies submitted to the British Pie Awards and this year was no different.

"Bowring Butchers submitted a truly scrumptious pie, and it was agreed across the board that their classic meat and potato masterpiece was the supreme champion of 2021."

image source, PA Media
image captionA total of 150 judges kept their eyes on the pies

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.