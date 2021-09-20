Abdirahim Mohamed: Further arrest over fatal stabbing of 18-year-old
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old.
Abdirahim Mohamed was discovered with multiple stab wounds on Melbourne Street in Leicester on 8 September. He died in hospital.
Leicestershire Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning and remains in police custody for questioning.
Six men have previously been charged in connection with Mr Mohamed's death.
Daniel Pollard, 29, of Calder Road, Mohammed Hansrod, 29, of Dulverton Road, Abdul Hemid Suleman, 58, of Jupiter Close, and Bhavic Parmar, 25, of Bowling Green Street, all from Leicester, have been charged with murder.
They are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court in November.
Muhamad Firoz Khan, 32, and Khatib Gul, 57, both of Apollo Court in the city, have been charged with assisting an offender.
They have been remanded in custody and will appear at the same court next month.