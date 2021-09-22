Teenagers charged over stabbing near Burbage school
- Published
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with stabbing a teenager near a village school.
The victim, also aged 16, suffered a single stab wound in Burbage, Leicestershire, on 20 May.
Police said they were called to St Catherine Close, and the attack took place in an alley near to Hastings High School.
The boys, who cannot be named because of their ages, have been charged with grievous bodily harm.
One was also charged with possession of a knife.
The pair will appear at Leicester Youth Court on Monday 4 October.
After the stabbing, the victim - who attends Hastings High - was helped back onto the school grounds by fellow pupils before being taken to hospital.
