Man in court over Midlands transmitter mast terror plot
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of plotting a terror attack on major communications infrastructure.
Oliver Lewin, from Coalville, Leicestershire appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday charged with preparing terrorist acts.
He is alleged to have carried out reconnaissance of potential targets, purchased equipment and tools, dug hideouts, and sought to recruit others.
The plot would have targeted transmitter masts in the Midlands.
The court heard it was planned to take place between July 24 and August 25.
Mr Lewin, 37, of Ferrers Road in Coalville, appeared by video link from Winchester Prison for a short preliminary hearing.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Birmingham Crown Court in January 2022, with a provisional trial set for August.
