Abdirahim Mohamed: Seventh murder charge after teenager stabbed
- Published
A seventh man has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death.
Abdirahim Mohamed died after he was found with multiple stab wounds in Melbourne Street, Leicester, on 8 September.
Rizwan Gul, 25, of no fixed address, was charged on Sunday and will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Ten people have been charged in connection with Mr Mohamed's death.
On Saturday, Zakir Brant, 25, of Bale Road, was charged with murdering the 18-year-old and will also appear at the magistrates' court on Monday.
Mohammed Israfeel Gul, 27, of New Way Road, Daniel Pollard, 29, of Calder Road, Mohammed Hansrod, 29, of Dulverton Road, Abdul Hemid Suleman, 58, of Jupiter Close, Bhavic Parmar, 25, of Bowling Green Street have also been charged with murder and will appear at Leicester Crown Court in November.
Earlier this week, Fahad Ali Saleem, 25, of Frederick Street, Leicester, was charged with assisting an offender.
Muhamad Firoz Khan, 32, and Khatib Gul, 57, both of Apollo Court, Leicester, have been charged with same offence and will appear at the same court next month.