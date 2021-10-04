M1 northbound in Leicestershire closed after car and lorry crash
A serious crash involving a car and lorry has closed a stretch of the M1 in Leicestershire.
Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between junctions 18 and 19 at 03:15 BST on Monday after reports the driver of the car was trapped.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the car driver was freed from the vehicle and taken to hospital.
The carriageway will be closed for "some time", fire crews added.
National Highways said a diversion was in place, adding there were delays of about 30 minutes and warned drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.
Leicestershire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
It is not yet known how serious the driver's injuries were or if anyone else involved was injured.
