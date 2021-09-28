Leicester Cathedral project starts with demolition work
Part of Leicester Cathedral has been demolished as part of a major revamp.
An annex known as the Old Song School is being dismantled ahead of an archaeological excavation, with historic items put into storage.
The £12.7m scheme will see the creation of learning and exhibition spaces, as well as vergers and volunteers' facilities.
The cathedral will remain open until early January 2022, with work due to be finished by Christmas 2023.
Carvings, stained glass windows and memorials have been removed from the annex and placed in storage.
The first construction work, due to begin in the coming months, will be the building of a basement area.
Dean of Leicester, the Most Revd David Monteith, said: "The cathedral holds such a special place in people's hearts for so many reasons: the worship and prayer we lead on civic occasions; royal visits; memorials and vigils in difficult times."
While closed, the cathedral will go "on tour", holding Sunday afternoon events and services at host churches, worshipping communities and schools across the county.
