Drink-driving arrest after man seriously injured in moped crash

Published
image source, Google
image captionPolice have appealed for witnesses after the crash in Broughton Road

A man was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a moped crashed into a hedge in Leicestershire.

Officers were called to Broughton Road in Croft at about 21:45 BST on 25 September.

A 21-year-old passenger, from Leicester, remains in hospital in a serious condition, while another 21-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

Police have asked any witnesses and anyone who captured dashcam footage from around the time of the crash to come forward.

