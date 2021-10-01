Leicester teenager denies street stabbing murder
- Published
A teenager has pleaded not guilty to murdering a man who was stabbed to death on a Leicester street.
Usman Patel, 32, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene on 18 July near a property in Green Lane Road, North Evington, police said.
Omer Nur, 18, from Chartley Road, Leicester, appeared at Leicester Crown Court and denied the charge.
He is due to stand trial on 7 February and is also due in court on 14 January for a pre-trial review.
