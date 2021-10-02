BBC News

Attempted murder arrest after van hits woman in Loughborough

Image caption, Police were called to a report of a crash on Leicester Road just after 21:30 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and drink-driving after a pedestrian was hit by a van.

Police were called to Leicester Road in Loughborough, Leicestershire, just after 21:30 BST on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the van parked and a woman inside with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

The woman was taken to hospital and a 43-year-old man from Derbyshire was arrested and remains in police custody.

Det Sgt Adrian Davies said: "I would like to speak to anyone who was either driving or walking along Leicester Road at the time of the collision and saw what happened."

