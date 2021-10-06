Thieves steal watch from man waiting for Leicestershire bus
Drive-by thieves stole an elderly man's watch as he waited for a bus.
The robbers pulled up and asked the 79-year-old for directions to the train station as he waited in Coventry Road, Hinckley, Leicestershire.
He got in the car with them and was taken to Willowbank Road, where they pulled him from the car and took his watch before driving off.
Police said it happened at about 12:00 BST on 25 September and the robbers were in a dark car.
They have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to make contact.
