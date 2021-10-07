Arrest after biker dies in Leicester lamppost crash
A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Leicester.
Police were called to Melton Road after reports a motorcycle had hit a lamppost at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs and remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Paul Hawkins said: "From our early enquiries, we believe the motorcyclist was riding as part of a group and that he was travelling alongside other motorcycles. I would like those riders to come forward with any information they have.
"This collision happened on a main route in and out of Leicester and I am sure there will have been other people who saw what happened too."
He appealed to anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to come forward.
