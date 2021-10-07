Shane Bryant death: Man's concern over robber's breathing
A man who helped restrain a robber who was held down in the street has said he was concerned about the man's ability to breathe.
Shane Bryant died after he was confronted by a group following a raid on a Co-op in Leicestershire, in 2017.
The unnamed witness told an inquest into Mr Bryant's death a crowd came out of nearby pubs during the 17 minutes he was restrained.
He said: "I don't think people realised he had stopped moving."
North Leicestershire Coroner's Court had earlier heard the 29-year-old, from Birmingham, was taken ill at the scene in Ashby-de-la-Zouch before being pronounced dead two days later.
The witness - who was not identified and referred to as person 33 - told the hearing he left a pub just after 22:00 BST when he was asked to help restrain Mr Bryant.
He told the jury that while holding one of Mr Bryant's arms, he became concerned the robber was "struggling to breathe".
"I remember telling people around me," he added.
Towards the end of the restraint, the witness said Mr Bryant "was completely different to when I first arrived. I don't think people realised he had stopped moving".
He added at one point, a drunk man with a Geordie accent put his foot on Mr Bryant's head, and the witness punched the man's leg to move it away.
'Make someone accountable'
He told the inquest: "I think the situation was not helped by being in the middle of three busy pubs and a lot of people around."
However, he added the people involved in the restraint were doing their best to help.
"We had a mixture of people enjoying their night out who had seen this event [the raid] and came out to make someone accountable," he said.
The inquest, which is due to last three weeks, continues.
