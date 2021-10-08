Geetika Goyal stabbing: Accused changes plea to guilty
A man has admitted murdering a woman who was stabbed to death in a city street.
Geetika Goyal, 29, was found lying in Uppingham Close, Leicester, at about 02:25 GMT on 4 March and pronounced dead soon after.
Kashish Aggarwal, 28, of Wintersdale Road in Leicester, was charged days later but had denied murder.
At Leicester Crown Court on Friday, Aggarwal changed his plea to guilty. He will be sentenced on 18 October.
