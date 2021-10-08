Further appeal after cycling PCSO injured in Loughborough crash
A man arrested after a police community support officer (PCSO) riding a bike was seriously injured in a crash has been released under investigation.
The on-duty officer was hit as she rode along the A6 Leicester Road in Loughborough at 20:20 BST on Monday.
Police said she remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A 40-year-old man from Loughborough was held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.
Leicestershire Police said their investigation was "very much ongoing", and appealed for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to do so.
The force also asked anyone with a dashcam who was travelling along Leicester Road at the time of the crash to contact them.
