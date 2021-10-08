Lorry fire closes M1 northbound in Leicestershire
- Published
A section of the M1 in Leicestershire has been closed after a lorry caught fire.
Traffic is being held northbound between Leicester Forest East services and junction 21A for Leicester and the A46.
Crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene and traffic is starting to build, according to National Highways.
A lane of the southbound carriageway is also closed.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Leicestershire Police said in a tweet: "Officers are in the process of putting in place a procedure to get stationary traffic moving.
"Please be patient we are attempting to facilitate this as soon as possible."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.