Part of Leicester A&E department evacuated over blown fuse
- Published
Part of a city's accident and emergency (A&E) department was evacuated over a blown fuse in a pathology laboratory.
Firefighters were called to the A&E at Leicester Royal Infirmary at about 08:25 BST on Saturday to investigate the smell of burning.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the blown fuse "produced a lot of smoke" but added it was confined to the lab with no injuries reported.
An area of the department was evacuated as a precaution and later reopened.
A spokesman for Leicester's Hospitals, which runs the hospital, said part of the A&E site was shut for about an hour.
He confirmed ambulances were continuing to be diverted as a precautionary measure.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused," he added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.