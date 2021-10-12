One of Twycross Zoo's chimps dies aged 50
One of the first chimpanzees at Twycross Zoo, who was an "important part" of the European breeding programme, has died.
Noddy, who arrived at the Leicestershire zoo in 1973, "passed away peacefully" on Thursday evening.
The charity said keepers noticed the 50-year-old - a mother-of-three - "seemed quiet" the day before, but there were "no signs" she was unwell.
Veterinary experts will now carry out a full post-mortem examination.
Noddy, who was born in 1971, has three surviving offspring at Twycross Zoo - William, aged 39, Flynn, aged 35 and Jomar, aged 30.
'Missed dearly'
A zoo spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness to let you know that one of our elderly female chimpanzees, Noddy, passed away peacefully.
"Noddy was one of the very first Twycross Zoo chimps and she will be missed dearly by our staff and visitors.
"She was an important part of the European breeding programme."
In 2018, Noddy moved into a new habitat within Twycross Zoo, which is renowned as a World Primate Centre.
The zoo added that in the wild chimpanzees live for about 35 years.
