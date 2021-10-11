Tractor overturns in A46 Leicestershire lorry crash
A lorry and a tractor have crashed on a dual carriageway, leading to the road being closed in both directions.
Leicestershire Police said the crash happened on the A46 between Anstey and Birstall at 10:30 BST.
The impact left the tractor lying on its roof but there were no serious injuries and no-one was trapped, the force said.
A stretch of road was closed while the vehicles were recovered but had reopened in both directions by 13:30.
