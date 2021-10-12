BBC News

Loughborough PCSO crash: Taxi driver witness appeal issued

Image source, Leicestershire Police
Image caption, The taxi was parked outside a supermarket for three minutes, during which the crash happened

A taxi driver may be a witness to a crash in which police community support officer was seriously injured, detectives have said.

PCSO Rita Purkayastha was riding a bike on the A6 Leicester Road, in Loughborough, at about 20:20 BST on 4 October when she was hit by a car.

Leicestershire Police said a white taxi - a Toyota Corolla or Auris estate - was parked across the road.

They have appealed for the driver to come forward.

Image source, Leicester Media online
Image caption, Police said the on-duty officer was struck as she rode along the A6 Leicester Road

Officers said the taxi had stopped outside a supermarket for about three minutes before driving away from Loughborough town centre.

PCSO Purkayastha remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A 40-year-old man from Loughborough has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

He was later released under investigation.

