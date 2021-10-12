Shane Bryant death: Witnesses saw 'scrum' in robber restraint
Witnesses have told an inquest there was "chaos" as people tried to hold down a robber in the street who subsequently died.
Shane Bryant was confronted by members of the public after a raid on a Co-op in Leicestershire in 2017.
One of the witnesses said there was a "scrum or mele" as people restrained him as he left the store.
Another said it was a "shock" to see Mr Bryant go from being "strong and mobile" to being in a collapsed state.
North Leicestershire Coroner's Court has previously heard a crowd had formed outside the shop in Ashby-de-la-Zouch as Mr Bryant was restrained for 17 minutes while waiting for police.
The 29-year-old, from Birmingham, was taken ill at the scene and died in hospital two days later.
'Well-meaning'
Andy Fraser told the jury Mr Bryant moved around a lot trying to flee, but never made a sound.
He said: "For someone to go from being so strong and mobile, to being in a collapsed state, being resuscitated was a shock."
Mr Fraser said everyone there "was well-meaning" expect for a drunk man who tried to step on Mr Bryant's head.
A witness, identified only as person 19, said there was a "scrum" as people grabbed Mr Bryant and tried to hit and kick him.
"It was chaos, with people everywhere," he added.
He said Mr Bryant "didn't seem to ever stop resisting... even though he had no chance of getting away".
This inquest is trying to establish whether Mr Bryant's detention and restraint was reasonable.
The witnesses questioned on Tuesday said they thought the force used "wasn't unreasonable" and one said there was "nothing concerning" about it.
The jury also heard a statement from one of the consultants who treated Mr Bryant in intensive care at Nottingham's QMC hospital, who said he had tested positive for cocaine and suffered a cardiac arrest before arriving at hospital.
Previously the inquest has heard from a witness, called person 33, who said he became concerned Mr Bryant was "struggling to breathe".
Another witness, a retired police officer, said he put Mr Bryant, who was "struggling extremely violently", into a headlock and checked his pulse "a couple of times".
The inquest continues.
