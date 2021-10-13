Village crash leaves Leicestershire cyclist in critical condition
- Published
A cyclist is in a critical condition after being involved in a crash with a car in a Leicestershire village.
Police said the crash happened near the A46 junction of the A6006 Paddy's Lane in Old Dalby at about 10:15 BST on Sunday.
The cyclist, who was in his 50s, was taken to hospital but the driver of the Kia Proceed was not injured.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage has been asked to contact Leicestershire Police.
