Claudia Webbe: MP guilty of threatening and harassing woman
- Published
An MP who made threatening phone calls to a woman because she was jealous of her relationship with her partner has been found guilty of harassing her.
Claudia Webbe, 56, a former Labour MP for Leicester East, who is now independent, was found guilty of one charge of harassment.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard she made several calls over two years and threatened the woman with acid.
After the verdict, Ms Webbe said she was "deeply shocked" and would appeal.
