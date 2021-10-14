Claudia Webbe: Acid attack lawyer angry after MP conviction
- Published
An MP who threatened a woman with acid will make victims "relive the pain and horror" of their experiences, a solicitor has said.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard former Labour MP Claudia Webbe made several calls to her partner's friend and threatened her with acid.
Webbe, who is now an independent, was convicted of harassment on Wednesday.
Ayesha Nayyar, who has represented acid attack survivors, said the case was "serious on many levels".
The court heard Webbe, who represents Leicester East, made an "angry" call to Michelle Merritt, a friend of her partner Lester Thomas, used a derogatory term and added: "You should be acid."
She also threatened to send naked photos and videos of Ms Merritt to her family.
Webbe, 56, has said she will remain an MP while appealing against her conviction.
Ms Nayyar told BBC Radio Four's Woman's Hour for "every single person who has had acid thrown on them and reads a story like this, it will bring back the pain and horror of that acid attack".
"This will make many acid attack survivors relive what they went through. It is absolutely horrific," she said.
"This is serious on so many different levels. One she is a woman. Historically we have assumed acid attacks are gang-related down in the capital but this is a woman threatening another woman. It does happen sadly.
"She is an MP. She is a so-called pillar of society, a role model we should all look up to then you've got a lady - if you look at Claudia Webbe she looks very respectable and comes across very well - threatening to throw acid on another woman.
"It's disgusting. It's outrageous."
She added if Webbe's appeal is not upheld, "it's absolutely wrong" for her to remain an MP.
"I don't want somebody representing me that's threatened to throw acid on someone else, as she stands she has been criminally convicted," Ms Nayyar said.
Analysis: Tim Parker, BBC Radio Leicester political reporter
The obvious option is that if she wanted to, Claudia Webbe could at this, or any stage, resign as an MP and trigger a by-election.
But she's appealing the verdict. She said she was "shocked by it - she's innocent and never threatened violence nor ever harassed anyone".
If she is given a custodial sentence and is sent to prison or receives a suspended prison sentence, that in itself could trigger a recall petition and possibly a by-election.
If that sentence was for more than one year she would automatically be disqualified. But this was a case at the magistrates court so that shouldn't happen.
If that sentence is up to a year and she loses any appeal against that, then a recall petition can be triggered. Appeals can last weeks.
A recall petition runs for six weeks and must gain at least 10% of eligible registered voters in Leicester East to come into effect and end an MP's time in office.
The solicitor's comments come as calls have been made for Webbe to step down.
The Labour Party has called for her to resign, adding it "strongly condemns" her actions.
Meanwhile, shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry told Sky News on Thursday: "I am really shocked to hear of this... I think she should resign."
One of her constituents Mario Eleftheriou, who runs Atlantis Fish Bar in Rowlatts Hill, Leicester, said she should step down.
He said: "We're a good community here, we try and abide by the laws and rules so surely they are the ones that should give us that example to follow."
Webbe has previously said: "I am innocent and will appeal this verdict. As I said in court and repeat now, I have never threatened violence nor have I ever harassed anyone."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.