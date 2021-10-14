Man jailed for child sex offences committed as a teenager
A man has been jailed after sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, when he was a teenager.
Joseph Wright, 26, of Copt Oak Road, Narborough, assaulted his victim between 2009 and 2010, when he was himself 13 years old.
Wright denied the allegations but was found guilty of 11 counts of sexual abuse last month.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.
Wright was convicted of assaulting a boy under 13 by touching, and four counts of raping a boy under 13.
He was also found guilty of two counts of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity with penetration, and a further two counts of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity with no penetration.
Leicestershire Police said the victim first came to police with the allegations in 2017.
Jim Wood said: "This man did a tremendously brave thing by coming forward and reporting to us the abuse he suffered, abuse that happened many years ago when he was such a young child.
"It took an enormous amount of courage for him to contact police and not just relive what he went through with our officers but at court as well during the trial."
