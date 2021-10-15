Appeal to trace pedestrian after fatal Leicester crash
Detectives are attempting to trace a pedestrian who was near the scene of a crash in which a motorcyclist died.
Leicestershire Police were called to Melton Road, Leicester, just before 21:00 BST on 6 October after reports a motorcycle had hit a lamppost.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.
A man has been arrested and bailed following the collision, but police believe the pedestrian "may have valuable information".
The arrested man was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.
Det Sgt Ed Des-Chanelle said: "We have now established that a pedestrian, who we haven't spoken to, was close to the scene at the time of the collision.
"This person may have valuable information about what happened so we would urge them to get in touch.
"We are still keen to receive information about a group of other motorcyclists who we believe were travelling with the motorcyclist.
"I would still urge those riders to come forward with any information they have."
