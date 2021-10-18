BBC News

Geetika Goyal: Husband who stabbed wife to death jailed for life

Image source, Leicestershire Police
Image caption, Geetika Goyal was pronounced dead at the scene in Uppingham Close

A man who stabbed his wife to death, wrapped her body up in plastic and dumped her on a pavement has been jailed for life.

Leicester Crown Court heard Kashish Aggarwal stabbed Geetika Goyal 19 times before driving her to a nearby street to be found.

He initially told her family she had gone missing, the court was told, but later admitted murder.

Aggarwal was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and six months in prison.

Image source, Leicestershire Police
Image caption, Aggarwal originally denied murder

