Geetika Goyal: Husband who stabbed wife to death jailed for life
- Published
A man who stabbed his wife to death, wrapped her body up in plastic and dumped her on a pavement has been jailed for life.
Leicester Crown Court heard Kashish Aggarwal stabbed Geetika Goyal 19 times before driving her to a nearby street to be found.
He initially told her family she had gone missing, the court was told, but later admitted murder.
Aggarwal was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and six months in prison.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.