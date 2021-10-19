Leicester Bonfire Night celebrations to return
- Published
Leicester's biggest bonfire and fireworks display is returning to the city after being cancelled last year.
The event at Abbey Park on 6 November will feature live music and a fire-breathing dragon statue.
It comes after nearby Nottingham cancelled its own official fireworks display for the second year in a row over coronavirus concerns.
Kellie Bugby from Leicester City Council, which has organised the event, said it was "fantastic" to be back.
She added: "We feel confident that in an enclosed park with a ticketed event we can go ahead safely."
Measures to prevent the spread of infections, including regular cleaning of rides and hand-sanitising stations, would be in place, she said.
In the past, up to 26,000 people have watched the display, but the weather could affect attendance numbers, according to the council.
