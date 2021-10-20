Woman arrested after man found stabbed in Leicester house
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man was found with stab wounds in a house in Leicester.
Police said they were to called to a property in Pawley Gardens at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday after receiving reports of a dispute outside.
A 35-year-old man is currently in hospital with "serious injuries", a force spokesman said.
The 26-year-old woman, who is from Leicester, is in custody.
