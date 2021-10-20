American bulldog puppy stolen in Leicester returned to owner
- Published
An 11-week-old puppy has been reunited with his owner two weeks after being stolen from a property in Leicester.
Police said Lucky was one of three American bulldogs taken on 5 October, leaving their owner "devastated".
Officers recovered the puppy during the search of a house in the New Parks area of the city on Monday, Leicestershire Police said.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and released on police bail.
Pair still missing
Police said three men were reported to have entered a property in Spinney Hills and assaulted the victim before stealing the puppies.
Lucky is settling back at home after checks were carried out, the force added.
The puppy was unnamed at the time of the burglary but was given the name upon his return.
Det Con Emma Neeves said: "Our priority remains to locate the other two puppies and to further investigate this incident to establish the full facts."
She has appealed for anyone with information on the other dogs' whereabouts to make contact with the force.
