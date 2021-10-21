Leicester woman faces attempted murder charge after stabbing
A woman is set to appear in court after being charged with attempted murder.
Leicestershire Police said they were to called to a house on Pawley Gardens, where they found a 35-year-old man with serious injuries from a stab wound, at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday.
A 26-year-old woman, from Pawley Gardens, Leicester, has been charged in connection with the stabbing, the force confirmed.
She is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.
