Van driven into cash machine in Leicester ram-raid
- Published
Thieves escaped with an unknown quantity of cash after a van was driven into an ATM during a ram-raid.
Leicestershire Police said the standalone cash machine in Glenfield Road, Leicester, was struck by a silver van shortly before 01:00 BST.
When police arrived at the scene, the van was found abandoned in Mostyn Street and it is believed the suspects left in a dark-coloured saloon car.
Police said they were investigating and no arrests have been made.
Det Insp Esther Scott said: "The cash machine was outside a petrol station in Glenfield Road - a main road in and out of the city. I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning and saw what happened.
"I am also particularly keen to speak to any motorists, such as taxi drivers, with dashcams in their vehicles who may have seen either a silver van or dark-coloured saloon car in the area.
"Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help our investigation."
