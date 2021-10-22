Arrest after Leicester driver attacked and pulled from car
A driver was stopped, attacked and dragged out of her car by two people, police have said.
One of the suspects is believed to have tried to drive the car from the scene in Beaumont Leys Lane, Leicester, at about 19:20 BST on Thursday.
He then stole a bag from the car and ran away, police said.
A second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, reportedly fought with a member of the public and sustained serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.
He has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Leicestershire Police said the woman suffered minor injuries.
Officers have asked anyone with information to come forward.
