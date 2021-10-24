Row over 'unsightly mess' at Market Harborough railway station
Two companies are blaming each other for "an unsightly mess" at a railway station, which was criticised by an MP.
Neil O'Brien said Market Harborough's station - which had a £53m revamp in 2019 - is marred by emergency exits that are "full of weeds".
East Midlands Railways (EMR) and Network Rail both told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the other company was responsible for it.
Mr O'Brien said he is organising a meeting with the two companies.
'Tatty'
Mr O'Brien, who has represented Harborough in Parliament since 2017, said improvements to the car park and cycle hub were "very welcome", but cited the exits as part of the problem.
"When the station was redone, two emergency exits from the station were created," he said.
"They have degenerated into an unsightly mess full of weeds and shrubs growing up through the gravel.
"Because they are locked, they can't even be used as exits.
"Network Rail have also kept a bit of land on which they have dumped some tatty old portable cabins.
"Meanwhile, the old car park is just empty, even though the pick-up point at the front of the station is very congested because there are temporary loos on there."
Network Rail said it did take responsibility for the disruption created by the improvements it is carrying out, but said the maintenance of the doorways and overall management of the station fell to EMR.
A spokesman said: "[EMR] manage Market Harborough station and make decisions on emergency exits."
However, when approached for comment EMR told the LDRS to speak to Network Rail.
