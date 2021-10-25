Four held after man seriously injured in Coalville assault
Four people have been arrested after a 20-year-old man was seriously injured in an assault.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Garendon Road, Coalville, before 21:30 BST on Sunday, and found the man in the street.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Three men - aged 18, 21 and 42 - and an 18-year-old woman have been detained and remain in custody for questioning, the force added.
The woman and 21-year-old man have been held on suspicion of attempted murder, the force said.
The 42-year-old man is being detained on suspicion of affray, while the 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate.
Police said officers were carrying out further inquiries around Garendon Road on Monday.
Det Sgt Jenny Tattersall said: "While four people have been arrested, we are still trying to establish how the victim came about his injuries.
"I would therefore like to speak to anyone who saw or heard what happened and would urge them to contact police."
