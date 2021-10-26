Leicester man who promoted terrorism online jailed
- Published
A Leicester man who posted violent extremist beliefs online has been jailed.
Mohammed Mahboobshah admitted encouraging terrorism between 8 October and 5 November 2020.
The 26-year-old, formerly of Evington Valley Road, was sentenced to two years and eight months at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
Counter terrorism police said his social media posts "went far beyond anti-Western rhetoric".
The Leicestershire force said the posts were identified when Mahboobshah was being investigated over non-related matters.
They were deemed to be encouragement or inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
Det Insp Neil Kendrick from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands said: "Mahboobshah promoted his violent extremist beliefs online using well known social media platforms.
"His posts went far beyond anti-Western rhetoric as he repeatedly threatened serious violence, praised terrorists' activities and sought to encourage others to engage in terrorist activity."
Mahboobshah was also given a deportation order upon release and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.