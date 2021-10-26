Unreasonable force in restraint of robber who died, inquest hears
A robber died after unreasonable force was used to detain him, an inquest jury has concluded.
Shane Bryant, 29, was confronted by a group following a raid on a Co-op in Leicestershire, in 2017.
The inquest previously heard he was put in a headlock and restrained by members of the public for 17 minutes.
On Tuesday a jury found while much of the force used to restrain him was reasonable, some "more likely than not" contributed to his death.
North Leicestershire Coroner's Court also heard there were missed opportunities by an off-duty police officer in the management of the restraint of Mr Bryant, that "more likely than not" contributed to his death.
The medical cause of death was given as global brain ischaemia and multiple organ failure after cardiorespiratory arrest following a period of restraint.
The inquest had earlier heard Mr Bryant, who was from Birmingham, was in a group that targeted the store in Ashby-de-la-Zouch late on 13 July.
A female member of staff was dragged away from the store's counter but the noise attracted people from nearby pubs.
It was this group that confronted Mr Bryant and intervened to stop him fleeing the scene.
'Vindicated'
Assistant coroner Michael Auty QC said the inquest would consider the "reasonableness or otherwise of Shane Bryant's detention and restraint".
In its conclusion, the inquest jury said: "Both his involvement in the incident itself, and his resistance to being restrained, contributed to his death.
"Whilst much of the force used to restrain and detain Shane Bryant was reasonable, there were aspects of it that were unreasonable and, are more likely than not to have contributed to his death."
A statement from Mr Bryant's family said: "We've always said that Shane deserved to end up in prison for his role in an attempted crime that night. He did not deserve to end up in a coffin.
"The jury's conclusion means we have been vindicated. Their findings reflect the concerns we as a family have had from day one.
"Our struggle for justice for Shane will continue."
