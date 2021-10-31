Leicester Marathon returns for first time since flooding cancellation
- Published
The Leicester Marathon is to return to the city for the first time since 2018, after being cancelled due to flooding and the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which was first held in 1979, is due to take place on Sunday.
In 2018, flooding in the area left many roads completely impassable.
Race director Andrew Ward said organising the event had been "incredibly difficult" but he was "excited" to bring it back.
'Pounding the pavements'
Mr Ward said: "I certainly hope nothing can get in the way of it this year.
"We think this year is the year and we are very excited to bring it back to the streets."
He said the returning event would have a celebratory feel.
"There will be music on the route - drummers and brass bands - to keep people motivated and pounding the pavements," he said.
"It's been incredibly difficult. Throughout this year we were never sure if we were going to put on the event.
"After having cancelled it for the past two years, the last thing we wanted to do was tell everyone it was going ahead and then have to cancel it a third time.
"We held back until quite late to make sure we were confident we could do it."
He said volunteers would wear masks and that places were being limited to 2,000 runners - around half the usual number - to allow for social distancing.
The route will start at Victoria Park and head down London Road, through the city centre and up Leicester's Golden Mile, towards Watermead Park.
"After two years of not being able to hold the event, you are starting again from scratch," he said.
"We have loads of people that help us out with marshalling the event, who might have been helping out every single year, but when that habit has gone you're building it back up from nothing.
"But we're through that bit now and looking forward to it."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.