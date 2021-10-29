Bodies of man and woman discovered in Desford house
A police investigation has been launched following the discovery of two bodies at a house in Leicestershire.
Neighbours concerned for the occupants' welfare called officers to an address in Leicester Lane, Desford, at about 10:00 BST on Thursday.
Police found two people - a 69-year-old man and 79-year-old woman - inside with "significant injuries".
Detectives are not looking for anyone else over the investigation, Leicestershire Police said.
Det Insp Nicole Main said: "We are working hard to understand what happened inside the address and how the two people died.
"At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation and there is no wider risk identified to the public."
