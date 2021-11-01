Man killed and five injured in four-vehicle Leicestershire crash
A man has died in a crash involving four vehicles on a road in Leicestershire.
Police were called to Six Hills Lane at about 16:15 GMT on Sunday after a car, van, 4x4 and tipper truck were involved in the collision.
Police said a rear seat passenger in a Toyota Land Cruiser died at the scene, with two other occupants injured.
Three people in a Volvo XC90 were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
A Leicestershire Police spokesman said officers were looking to speak to any witnesses or motorists who were in the area, near Melton Mowbray, at the time.
