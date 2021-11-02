Leicester Diwali Day to feature rainbow light and elephant
Celebrations to mark one of the biggest Diwali Day celebrations outside India are set to include a laser rainbow visible for miles around.
The festivities in Leicester on Thursday follow the Diwali lights switch-on event, which was attended by thousands of people.
Last year the popular street celebrations were cancelled due to the pandemic.
The religious festival is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains worldwide.
Leicester City Council said Diwali Day events will be different to previous years but will follow the same format as the light switch-on event last month.
The main stage and live events are being replaced with two big screens on Belgrave Road showing a recorded cultural programme.
There will also be a third big screen on Cossington Street Recreation Ground.
This is intended to discourage people from gathering in one place at the same time and reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading, the authority said.
The cultural programme will feature performances from artists including tabla player Hari Trivedi and Nupur Arts.
Alongside street entertainers and a strolling "elephant" figure, there will be a "global rainbow" light - which can be seen for up to 38 miles (60km) - beamed across the Belgrave area from 15:00 to 21:00 GMT.
The annual firework display will be replaced with a fire garden on Cossington Street Recreation Ground.
