Leicester: Arrest after man seriously injured in assault
- Published
A man is in hospital in a serious condition after being injured in an assault in Leicester.
Police received a report of a fight in Burnaston Road, at the junction with Saffron Lane, at 06:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The 45-year-old victim was found with serious head injuries and taken to hospital.
Officers, who have arrested a man, believe the attack may be linked to two people stealing a bike from an alleyway in Saffron Lane.
The detained man, 33, has been held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and burglary and remains in custody.
Leicestershire Police have appealed for witnesses and information.
