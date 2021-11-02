A42: Driver dies in hospital after car and lorry crash
A driver seriously injured in a crash involving a car and lorry has died in hospital, police have said.
Leicestershire Police said the collision happened at about 18:40 GMT on Sunday on the southbound carriageway of the A42.
The crash involved a blue Peugeot 108 and a lorry, which was parked on the side of the road when the collision occurred.
The car driver was taken to hospital, where he died on Monday evening.
Police said the car crossed two lanes and stopped near the central reservation.
The force has appealed for witnesses and asked motorists with dashcams who were travelling on the road at the time of the crash to check their footage.
