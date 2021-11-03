Christmas-mad woman decorates Coalville home in October
- Published
A woman dubbed the "crazy Christmas lady" starts listening to festive songs in June and decorates her house before Halloween.
Chloe Pickard put up a tree and set the dinner table as well as decorating her Leicestershire house on Saturday.
The 28-year-old said she was "happy to adopt the title" as early decorations had been a tradition for 13 years.
She added there was no pumpkin outside her front door, in Coalville, for Halloween on Sunday.
She said she tried to wait until Halloween to put the Christmas decorations up, but they were "down from the loft... and I couldn't resist it".
"I'm always very early to put them up, usually it's the last week of October," she said.
"Halloween just doesn't compare to Christmas. Halloween doesn't matter to me. It's irrelevant."
Ms Pickard said Christmas was the "ultimate", and decorating her home allowed her to enjoy the winter festivities for "as long as I can", adding her partner had to accept it.
"I've always loved Christmas ever since I was a small child," she said.
"People call me the crazy Christmas lady, that's the title I've now adopted happily."
Ms Pickard said friends and family "accept it for who I am", adding she has never met anyone "on my level".
"I think I take it a bit too far. I can't help myself," she said.
She said the tinsel, baubles and the stockings, along with the rest of the decorations, were typically taken down before New Year's Eve in time for her birthday in January.
