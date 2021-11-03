Leicester: Man charged as assault investigation continues
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a man was found with serious head injuries in a Leicester street.
The 45-year-old man was discovered after police received reports of a fight in Burnaston Road at about 06:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Leicestershire Police said he remained in hospital in a serious condition.
As part of the investigation, a 33-year-old man has been charged with burglary and theft of a pedal cycle.
The man, of no fixed abode, is also accused of dishonestly receiving stolen goods.
He was due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The force believes the assault might be connected to two people stealing a bike from an alleyway at the side of a house in nearby Saffron Lane.
Another 33-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of burglary and grievous bodily harm, has been released under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.
