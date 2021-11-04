Leicester sisters urge people to have a more sustainable Diwali
- Published
Two sisters are encouraging people to think of sustainable ways to celebrate Diwali this year.
Paavani and Jaanvi, from Leicester, use Instagram to show changes people can make for their celebrations.
Calling themselves the Sustainability Sisters, they said the Hindu festival was a perfect time for people to return to traditional, natural celebrations.
They said the responses they had received on social media had been "just brilliant".
The sisters use their page to promote environmental issues, speaking about climate strikes and Greta Thunberg, and more recently discussing issues raised at COP26 in Glasgow.
Paavani said some of the tips they shared were returning to methods used by their ancestors, such as using candle holders made out of oranges.
"People tend to use clarified butter to keep [lights] burning, and from an environmental and ethical point of view we just wanted to steer away from that," she said.
"So we have used the orange peel and vegetable oil in there and they work just as well. They are brilliant."
Other tips for Diwali decorations include using dried leaves and flowers for rangoli art designs, which are usually made from coloured sand or food.
Paavani said their environmentally-friendly options have gone down well with fans online.
"I think they love the fact that nature has so many solutions," she said.
"When our ancestors used to celebrate Diwali, what they did back then was very sustainable.
"It's what we do now in the modern day that isn't as sustainable as it should be.
"Those things are changing, and there is hope for that because the responses on social media have been just brilliant."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.