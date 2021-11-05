Leicestershire school urges pupils to wear masks after cases rise
Pupils at a school will now be expected to wear face masks in communal areas, including classrooms, after a rise in Covid cases, its head teacher has said.
Andrew Morris, from South Charnwood High School, said parents' support was requested in encouraging students to wear face coverings before half-term.
This came after more than 80 Covid cases were found in one week, he said.
But after a low uptake in mask wearing among pupils, Mr Morris has now urged parents to provide children with them.
'Not as we hoped'
In a newsletter to parents before half-term, Mr Morris said it was "such a relief" to see pupils back in school, but added: "We have had our fair share of positive cases amongst pupils and, indeed, staff.
"Such were our numbers one week - over 80 positive cases - that we asked for your support in encouraging pupils to wear a face covering again in communal areas, including classrooms.
"In truth, the response from pupils was not as we hoped and there are still only a handful of pupils wearing masks as requested."
Mr Morris said the number of cases at the Markfield school remained high in the following weeks.
"Can I, therefore, deliver our polite notice that we will now 'expect' pupils to wear masks in indoor communal areas. Please supply your child with a mask," he added.
As pupils returned following the holidays, a letter was sent to parents advising them the school was in stage two of the Outbreak Management Plan, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
Leicestershire County Council said there were four stages to this plan, with the first stage starting when a school has five linked cases or 10% of a school tests positive.
Stage two is reached when there are more than 11 cases. The council advises reintroducing face masks in shared spaces and limiting visitors.
The council said these steps were recommended but added it was for the school to decide whether to follow them.
Mr Morris said the school had since seen cases drop and was now back in stage one of the management plan.
